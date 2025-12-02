Unternehmensverzeichnis
UserTesting
UserTesting Customer Success Gehälter

Das mittlere Customer Success-Vergütungspaket in United States bei UserTesting beläuft sich auf $135K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für UserTestings Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
Gesamt pro Jahr
$135K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei UserTesting?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Customer Success bei UserTesting in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $135,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei UserTesting für die Position Customer Success in United States beträgt $135,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

