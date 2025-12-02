Unternehmensverzeichnis
U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State Verwaltungsassistent Gehälter

Die durchschnittliche Verwaltungsassistent-Gesamtvergütung in Argentina bei U.S Department of State reicht von ARS 21.98M bis ARS 30M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für U.S Department of States Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$17.9K - $21.6K
Argentina
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$16.7K$17.9K$21.6K$22.8K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei U.S Department of State?

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Verwaltungsassistent bei U.S Department of State in Argentina liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ARS 29,999,177. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei U.S Department of State für die Position Verwaltungsassistent in Argentina beträgt ARS 21,982,155.

