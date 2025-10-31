Unternehmensverzeichnis
University of Michigan
University of Michigan Cybersicherheitsanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Cybersicherheitsanalyst-Vergütungspaket bei University of Michigan beläuft sich auf $98K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für University of Michigans Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
University of Michigan
Data Security Analyst Senior
Ann Arbor, MI
Gesamt pro Jahr
$98K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
$98K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei University of Michigan?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Cybersicherheitsanalyst bei University of Michigan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $98,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei University of Michigan für die Position Cybersicherheitsanalyst beträgt $98,000.

