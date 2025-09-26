Unternehmensverzeichnis
United Internet
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • Alle Information Technologist (IT)-Gehälter

United Internet Information Technologist (IT) Gehälter

Das mittlere Information Technologist (IT)-Vergütungspaket bei United Internet beläuft sich auf €77.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für United Internets Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/26/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
United Internet
Cyber Security Engineer
Karlsruhe, BW, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€77.5K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
€77.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei United Internet?

€143K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Information Technologist (IT) Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) bei United Internet liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €112,490. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei United Internet für die Position jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) beträgt €77,508.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für United Internet gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Dropbox
  • Stripe
  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • Pinterest
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen