trivago Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in Germany bei trivago beläuft sich auf €83.3K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für trivagos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
trivago
Software Engineering Manager
Dusseldorf, NW, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€83.3K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
€83.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei trivago in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €114,680. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei trivago für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in Germany beträgt €83,334.

