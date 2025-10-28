Unternehmensverzeichnis
Trip.com
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Trip.com Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in China bei Trip.com beläuft sich auf CN¥400K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Trip.coms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Trip.com
Backend Software Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
Gesamt pro Jahr
CN¥400K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
CN¥320K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥79.9K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Trip.com?
Block logo
+CN¥418K
Robinhood logo
+CN¥641K
Stripe logo
+CN¥144K
Datadog logo
+CN¥252K
Verily logo
+CN¥158K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Trip.com in China liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CN¥906,220. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Trip.com für die Position Software-Ingenieur in China beträgt CN¥372,642.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Trip.com gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Uber
  • Lyft
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Stripe
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen