Trip.com Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in China bei Trip.com beläuft sich auf CN¥759K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Trip.coms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Trip.com
Senior Product Manager
Shanghai, SH, China
Gesamt pro Jahr
CN¥759K
Stufe
L5
Grundgehalt
CN¥486K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥152K
Bonus
CN¥121K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Trip.com in China liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CN¥1,176,509. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Trip.com für die Position Produktmanager in China beträgt CN¥541,608.

