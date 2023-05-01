Unternehmensverzeichnis
Trecora Resources
    Über uns

    Trecora Resources is a US-based company that manufactures and sells specialty petrochemicals and waxes. Its Specialty Petrochemicals segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products used in the production of various materials, while its Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants. The company also offers custom processing services and owns and operates natural gas pipelines. Trecora Resources was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

    trecora.com
    Website
    1967
    Gründungsjahr
    247
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $250M-$500M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Weitere Ressourcen