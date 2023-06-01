Unternehmensverzeichnis
TraqIQ
Top-Einblicke
    Über uns

    TraQiQ is a global technology company that offers products and services to help customers identify, facilitate, and fulfill transactions. Their FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world, helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability, and driving efficient financial transactions. They have a global presence with offices/customers in Asia, North America, Africa, and Latin America. The leadership and advisory team of the company include people with deep experience running large businesses as well as successful entrepreneurs.

    http://www.traqiq.com
    Website
    2017
    Gründungsjahr
    126
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

