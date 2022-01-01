Unternehmensverzeichnis
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital Gehälter

Tower Research Capital's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $53,765 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software Engineering Manager in India am unteren Ende bis $299,700 für einen Data Scientist in Singapore am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Tower Research Capital. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $57.5K

Backend-Softwareingenieur

Full-Stack-Softwareingenieur

Business Analyst
$104K
Data Scientist
$300K

Finanzanalyst
$133K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$131K
Software Engineering Manager
$53.8K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Tower Research Capital gemeldet wurde, ist Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $299,700. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Tower Research Capital gemeldet wurde, beträgt $117,563.

