Torc Robotics
Torc Robotics Gehälter

Torc Robotics's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $18,814 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Hardware-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $248,352 für einen TGA-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Torc Robotics. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $152K

Machine-Learning-Ingenieur

Produktions-Softwareingenieur

Business Analyst
$185K
Kundenservice
$51.6K

Datenanalyst
$174K
Hardware-Ingenieur
$18.8K
Maschinenbauingenieur
$186K
TGA-Ingenieur
$248K
Produktmanager
$237K
Software Engineering Manager
$137K
Vesting-Plan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Torc Robotics unterliegen Aktien-/Equity-Gewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Plan:

  • 25% wird erworben im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% wird erworben im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% wird erworben im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% wird erworben im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

FAQ

