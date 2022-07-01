Torc Robotics Gehälter

Torc Robotics's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $18,814 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Hardware-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $248,352 für einen TGA-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Torc Robotics. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Torc Robotics unterliegen Aktien-/Equity-Gewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Plan:
25% wird erworben im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% wird erworben im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% wird erworben im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% wird erworben im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
