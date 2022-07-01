Unternehmensverzeichnis
Torc Robotics
    Torc Robotics is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, a global leader and pioneer in trucking. Founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution, we have 17 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications. Torc offers a complete self-driving vehicle software and integration solution and is currently focusing on commercializing self-driving trucks. “Trucking is the backbone of the United States economy, delivering food and products to every community in the country,” said Torc CEO and Founder Michael Fleming. “Daimler Truck has led innovation in trucking for more than a century, from the first truck, to driver-assist technology. Torc is working with Daimler Truck to commercialize self-driving trucks to make our roads safer and better, fulfilling our mission of saving lives.”

    http://torc.ai
    Website
    2007
    Gründungsjahr
    330
    # Mitarbeiter
    $50M-$100M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

