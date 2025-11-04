Unternehmensverzeichnis
TIAA
TIAA Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in India bei TIAA beläuft sich auf ₹2.77M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für TIAAs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
TIAA
Senior Associate
Pune, MH, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹2.77M
Stufe
Senior Associate
Grundgehalt
₹2.77M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
9 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei TIAA in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹5,578,495. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei TIAA für die Position Produktmanager in India beträgt ₹2,768,110.

