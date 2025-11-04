Unternehmensverzeichnis
ThyssenKrupp
ThyssenKrupp Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Germany bei ThyssenKrupp beläuft sich auf €91K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ThyssenKrupps Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
ThyssenKrupp
Software Engineer
Essen, NW, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€91K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
€91K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
12 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ThyssenKrupp?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei ThyssenKrupp in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €131,526. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ThyssenKrupp für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Germany beträgt €90,985.

Ähnliche Unternehmen

Weitere Ressourcen