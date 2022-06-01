Unternehmensverzeichnis
Thrive Global
Thrive Global Gehälter

Thrive Globals Gehaltsbereich reicht von $126,500 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Produktdesigner am unteren Ende bis $418,000 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Thrive Global. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/15/2025

Produktdesigner
Median $127K

UX-Designer

Software-Ingenieur
Median $204K
Produktmanager
Median $418K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
Business-Analyst
$129K
Data-Science-Manager
$214K
Produktdesign-Manager
$259K
Personalvermittler
$219K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$206K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Thrive Global ist Produktmanager mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $418,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Thrive Global beträgt $209,863.

