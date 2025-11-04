Unternehmensverzeichnis
Thredd
Thredd Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom bei Thredd beläuft sich auf £72.4K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Thredds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Thredd
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Gesamt pro Jahr
£72.4K
Stufe
3
Grundgehalt
£66.7K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£5.6K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Thredd?
Block logo
+£44.1K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Thredd in United Kingdom liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £79,420. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Thredd für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United Kingdom beträgt £72,726.

