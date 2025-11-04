Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in India bei ThoughtWorks reicht von ₹2.78M pro year für Senior Product Manager bis ₹7.17M pro year für Principal Product Manager. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹3.46M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ThoughtWorkss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
