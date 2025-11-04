Unternehmensverzeichnis
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks Produktmanager Gehälter

Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in India bei ThoughtWorks reicht von ₹2.78M pro year für Senior Product Manager bis ₹7.17M pro year für Principal Product Manager. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹3.46M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ThoughtWorkss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ThoughtWorks?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei ThoughtWorks in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹7,369,842. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ThoughtWorks für die Position Produktmanager in India beträgt ₹3,455,685.

Weitere Ressourcen