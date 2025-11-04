Unternehmensverzeichnis
ThoughtSpot
ThoughtSpot Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei ThoughtSpot reicht von ₹3.42M pro year für MTS 2 bis ₹11.92M pro year für Staff Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹5.33M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ThoughtSpots Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
MTS 2
(Einstiegslevel)
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹827K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.92M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.81M
₹6.1M
₹2.71M
₹0
Anzeigen 4 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei ThoughtSpot unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei ThoughtSpot in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹11,915,436. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ThoughtSpot für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹5,145,164.

