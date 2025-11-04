Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei ThoughtSpot reicht von ₹3.42M pro year für MTS 2 bis ₹11.92M pro year für Staff Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹5.33M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ThoughtSpots Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
MTS 2
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹827K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.92M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.81M
₹6.1M
₹2.71M
₹0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei ThoughtSpot unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)