Die Technischer Programmmanager-Vergütung in United Kingdom bei Thought Machine reicht von £77.8K pro year für IC2 bis £140K pro year für IC3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom beläuft sich auf £122K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Thought Machines Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
IC1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC2
£77.8K
£67.7K
£0
£10K
IC3
£140K
£122K
£12.3K
£5K
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Thought Machine unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)