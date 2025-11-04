Unternehmensverzeichnis
Thought Machine
Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United Kingdom bei Thought Machine reicht von £58.9K pro year für IC1 bis £131K pro year für IC3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom beläuft sich auf £96.9K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Thought Machines Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
£58.9K
£56K
£883.1
£2K
IC2
£99.8K
£90.9K
£2.9K
£6K
IC3
Senior Software Engineer
£131K
£125K
£3.3K
£2.4K
IC4
Principal Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Vergütung hinzufügen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Thought Machine unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Thought Machine in United Kingdom liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £155,169. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Thought Machine für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United Kingdom beträgt £87,650.

