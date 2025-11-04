Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United Kingdom bei Thought Machine beträgt £105K pro year für IC2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom beläuft sich auf £83.5K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Thought Machines Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
IC1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC2
£105K
£105K
£0
£0
IC3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Thought Machine unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)