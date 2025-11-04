Unternehmensverzeichnis
Thought Machine
Thought Machine Produktmanager Gehälter

Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United Kingdom bei Thought Machine beträgt £105K pro year für IC2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom beläuft sich auf £83.5K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Thought Machines Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
IC1
Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC2
£105K
£105K
£0
£0
IC3
Senior Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC4
Principal Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Block logo
+£44.1K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Thought Machine unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Thought Machine in United Kingdom liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £186,177. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Thought Machine für die Position Produktmanager in United Kingdom beträgt £83,540.

