The ODP Corporation
The ODP Corporation Gehälter

The ODP Corporations Gehaltsbereich reicht von $139,300 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Vertrieb am unteren Ende bis $190,950 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von The ODP Corporation. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/2/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $171K
Vertrieb
$139K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei The ODP Corporation ist Software-Engineering-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $190,950. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei The ODP Corporation beträgt $171,000.

