The Boring Company
The Boring Company Gehälter

The Boring Companys Gehaltsbereich reicht von $89,550 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Produktdesigner am unteren Ende bis $230,000 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von The Boring Company. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $230K

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Maschinenbauingenieur
Median $90K
Datenwissenschaftler
$149K

Hardware-Ingenieur
$143K
Produktdesigner
$89.6K
Projektmanager
$154K
Personalvermittler
$119K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei The Boring Company ist Software-Ingenieur mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $230,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei The Boring Company beträgt $142,811.

