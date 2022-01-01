Unternehmensverzeichnis
Thales
Thales Gehälter

Thaless Gehaltsbereich reicht von $20,100 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Informationstechnologe (IT) in France am unteren Ende bis $176,880 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager in United States am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Thales. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
LR6 $42.8K
LR7 $48.4K
LR8 $68.5K

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Dateningenieur

Cybersicherheitsanalyst
Median $73K
Lösungsarchitekt
Median $84.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Datenwissenschaftler
Median $40.2K
Vertrieb
Median $161K
Verwaltungsassistent
$48.8K
Luft- und Raumfahrtingenieur
$76K
Chemieingenieur
$20.5K

Forschungsingenieur

Elektroingenieur
$66.9K
Hardware-Ingenieur
$23.5K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$20.1K
Recht
$64.1K
Maschinenbauingenieur
$86.5K
Optikingenieur
$41.9K
Produktdesigner
$175K
Produktmanager
$65K
Projektmanager
$90.8K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$177K
Technischer Programmmanager
$52.7K
Technischer Redakteur
$44K
UX-Forscher
$70.7K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Thales ist Software-Engineering-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $176,880. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Thales beträgt $65,001.

Weitere Ressourcen