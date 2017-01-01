Unternehmensverzeichnis
TGS
    Über uns

    TGS: Pioneering Argentina's Natural Gas Future

    For three decades, TGS has established itself as Argentina's premier provider of innovative solutions across the natural gas value chain. Our comprehensive portfolio combines essential services with value-added products, delivered with unmatched expertise and reliability. As industry leaders, we leverage our extensive experience to optimize natural gas delivery while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

    tgs.com.ar
    Website
    1992
    Gründungsjahr
    1,422
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    Hauptsitz

