Teya Gehälter

Teyas Gehaltsbereich reicht von $24,849 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Produktdesigner in United Kingdom am unteren Ende bis $134,298 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager in Spain am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Teya. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $93.9K
Produktmanager
Median $93.7K
Geschäftsentwicklung
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Datenwissenschaftler
$83.7K
Finanzanalyst
$54.6K
Personalwesen
Median $76.4K
Unternehmensberater
$46.1K
Marketing
$103K
Produktdesigner
$24.8K
Projektmanager
$36.1K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$134K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Teya ist Software-Engineering-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $134,298. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Teya beträgt $83,733.

