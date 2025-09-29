Unternehmensverzeichnis
Tempus Ex
Tempus Ex Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Tempus Ex beläuft sich auf $190K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tempus Exs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Tempus Ex
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$190K
Stufe
Senior Software Engineer
Grundgehalt
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Tempus Ex?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Praktikumsgehälter

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Software-Ingenieur na Tempus Ex in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $214,975. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Tempus Ex para a função de Software-Ingenieur in United States é $190,000.

Weitere Ressourcen