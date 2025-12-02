Unternehmensverzeichnis
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Lösungsarchitekt Gehälter

Das mittlere Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Teladoc Health beläuft sich auf $305K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Teladoc Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Teladoc Health
Director
Mountain View, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$305K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$75K
Bonus
$35K
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
15 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Teladoc Health?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

33%

JAHR 1

33%

JAHR 2

33%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Teladoc Health unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Lösungsarchitekt bei Teladoc Health in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $320,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Teladoc Health für die Position Lösungsarchitekt in United States beträgt $291,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

