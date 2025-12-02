Unternehmensverzeichnis
Teladoc Health
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner-Gehälter

Teladoc Health Produktdesigner Gehälter

Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in United States bei Teladoc Health beträgt $173K pro year für Senior Product Designer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $163K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Teladoc Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

33%

JAHR 1

33%

JAHR 2

33%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Teladoc Health unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktdesigner Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

UX-Designer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Teladoc Health in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $207,400. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Teladoc Health für die Position Produktdesigner in United States beträgt $150,020.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Teladoc Health gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.