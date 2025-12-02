Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in United States bei Teladoc Health beträgt $173K pro year für Senior Product Designer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $163K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Teladoc Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
JAHR 1
33%
JAHR 2
33%
JAHR 3
Bei Teladoc Health unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.