Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei Teladoc Health reicht von $138K pro year für Data Scientist II bis $264K pro year für Senior Data Scientist. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $161K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Teladoc Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
33%
JAHR 1
33%
JAHR 2
33%
JAHR 3
Bei Teladoc Health unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
