Tekion
Tekion Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler Gehälter

Das mittlere Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler-Vergütungspaket in India bei Tekion beläuft sich auf ₹1.04M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tekions Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/11/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Tekion
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.04M
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
₹791K
Stock (/yr)
₹253K
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Tekion?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Tekion unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler bei Tekion in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,222,050. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Tekion für die Position Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler in India beträgt ₹790,529.

