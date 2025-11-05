Unternehmensverzeichnis
Tekion
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Chennai Metropolitan Area

Tekion Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Chennai Metropolitan Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Chennai Metropolitan Area bei Tekion reicht von ₹1.61M pro year für L1 bis ₹3.28M pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Chennai Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf ₹1.45M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tekions Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
₹1.61M
₹1.3M
₹275K
₹40.6K
L2
Software Engineer
₹3.55M
₹3.21M
₹337K
₹0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.28M
₹3.28M
₹5.4K
₹0
L4
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Tekion unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

Security Software-Entwickler

Wissenschaftler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Tekion in Chennai Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹4,827,447. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Tekion für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Chennai Metropolitan Area beträgt ₹1,465,617.

Weitere Ressourcen