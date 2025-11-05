Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in Greater Bengaluru bei Tekion reicht von ₹2.96M pro year für L1 bis ₹6.34M pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru beläuft sich auf ₹3.44M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tekions Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
₹2.96M
₹2.53M
₹311K
₹120K
L2
₹3.31M
₹2.9M
₹407K
₹0
L3
₹5.47M
₹4.19M
₹1.22M
₹52.5K
L4
₹6.34M
₹4.69M
₹1.66M
₹0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Tekion unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)