Tekion Produktdesigner Gehälter in Greater Bengaluru

Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in Greater Bengaluru bei Tekion reicht von ₹1.18M pro year für L1 bis ₹3.93M pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru beläuft sich auf ₹3.81M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tekions Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
Associate Product Designer
₹1.18M
₹1.18M
₹0
₹0
L2
Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
Senior Product Designer
₹2.31M
₹2.31M
₹0
₹0
L4
Staff Product Designer
₹3.93M
₹3.93M
₹0
₹0
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Tekion unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Tekion in Greater Bengaluru liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹5,040,521. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Tekion für die Position Produktdesigner in Greater Bengaluru beträgt ₹2,198,674.

