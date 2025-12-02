Unternehmensverzeichnis
Techstars
Das mittlere Risikokapitalgeber-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Techstars beläuft sich auf $225K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Techstarss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
$225K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
25 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Techstars?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Risikokapitalgeber bei Techstars in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $305,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Techstars für die Position Risikokapitalgeber in United States beträgt $192,500.

Weitere Ressourcen

