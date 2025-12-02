Unternehmensverzeichnis
Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United Arab Emirates bei Technology Innovation Institute beläuft sich auf AED 455K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Technology Innovation Institutes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Gesamt pro Jahr
$124K
Stufe
Senior Engineer
Grundgehalt
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von AED 682,948. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Technology Innovation Institute für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United Arab Emirates beträgt AED 455,062.

