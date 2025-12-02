Unternehmensverzeichnis
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Risikokapitalgeber Gehälter

Die Risikokapitalgeber-Vergütung in India bei Tech Mahindra beträgt ₹367K pro year für U1. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tech Mahindras Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Tech Mahindra?

Enthaltene Titel

Associate

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Risikokapitalgeber bei Tech Mahindra in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹451,864. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Tech Mahindra für die Position Risikokapitalgeber in India beträgt ₹318,270.

