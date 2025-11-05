Unternehmensverzeichnis
Tata Motors
Das mittlere Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Pune Metropolitan Region bei Tata Motors beläuft sich auf ₹1.84M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Motorss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.84M
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
₹1.84M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5-10 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Tata Motors?
Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Maschinenbauingenieur bei Tata Motors in Pune Metropolitan Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,019,401. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Tata Motors für die Position Maschinenbauingenieur in Pune Metropolitan Region beträgt ₹882,043.

Weitere Ressourcen