Tata Consultancy Services
  • Lösungsarchitekt

  • Alle Lösungsarchitekt-Gehälter

Tata Consultancy Services Lösungsarchitekt Gehälter

Die Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütung in India bei Tata Consultancy Services reicht von ₹2.45M pro year für C2 bis ₹3.03M pro year für C5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.02M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Consultancy Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1
Assistant Solution Architect
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C2
Solution Architect
₹2.45M
₹2.45M
₹0
₹0
C3A
Assistant Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3B
Associate Consultant
₹2.39M
₹2.3M
₹0
₹98K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Tata Consultancy Services unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Datenarchitekt

Cloud-Architekt

Cloud Security Architect

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Lösungsarchitekt bei Tata Consultancy Services in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹3,358,977. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Tata Consultancy Services für die Position Lösungsarchitekt in India beträgt ₹2,019,907.

Weitere Ressourcen