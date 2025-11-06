Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Kolkata Metropolitan Area bei Tata Consultancy Services reicht von ₹371K pro year für C1Y bis ₹1.52M pro year für C3B. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Kolkata Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf ₹737K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Consultancy Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1Y
₹371K
₹371K
₹0
₹0
C1
₹498K
₹496K
₹0
₹2.2K
C2
₹772K
₹770K
₹1.5K
₹0
C3A
₹1.22M
₹1.22M
₹0
₹0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Tata Consultancy Services unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen