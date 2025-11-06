Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Toronto Area bei Tata Consultancy Services reicht von CA$84.2K pro year für C1 bis CA$112K pro year für C5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area beläuft sich auf CA$96.6K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Consultancy Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1Y
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C1
CA$84.2K
CA$81.5K
CA$398.4
CA$2.3K
C2
CA$93.1K
CA$89.5K
CA$0
CA$3.6K
C3A
CA$101K
CA$96.7K
CA$0
CA$4.1K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Tata Consultancy Services unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
