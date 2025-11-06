Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Delhi Area bei Tata Consultancy Services reicht von ₹413K pro year für C1Y bis ₹1.06M pro year für C4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Delhi Area beläuft sich auf ₹743K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Consultancy Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1Y
₹413K
₹410K
₹1.6K
₹1.4K
C1
₹756K
₹726K
₹0
₹30.3K
C2
₹1.19M
₹1.14M
₹0
₹53.3K
C3A
₹1.74M
₹1.7M
₹2.1K
₹36.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Tata Consultancy Services unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen