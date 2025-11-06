Unternehmensverzeichnis
Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Delhi Area bei Tata Consultancy Services reicht von ₹413K pro year für C1Y bis ₹1.06M pro year für C4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Delhi Area beläuft sich auf ₹743K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Consultancy Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

C1Y
Assistant Engineer Trainee(Einstiegslevel)
₹413K
₹410K
₹1.6K
₹1.4K
C1
Assistant Engineer
₹756K
₹726K
₹0
₹30.3K
C2
IT Analyst
₹1.19M
₹1.14M
₹0
₹53.3K
C3A
Assistant Consultant
₹1.74M
₹1.7M
₹2.1K
₹36.2K
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Tata Consultancy Services unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Frontend Software-Entwickler

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Netzwerk-Ingenieur

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

Dateningenieur

Production Software-Entwickler

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systemingenieur

Web-Entwickler

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Tata Consultancy Services in Greater Delhi Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹1,739,309. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Tata Consultancy Services für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Delhi Area beträgt ₹707,635.

