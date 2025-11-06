Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Austin Area bei Tata Consultancy Services reicht von $99K pro year für C1 bis $125K pro year für C4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Austin Area beläuft sich auf $98K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Consultancy Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1Y
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C1
$99K
$97.4K
$0
$1.7K
C2
$114K
$114K
$0
$0
C3A
$94K
$94K
$0
$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Tata Consultancy Services unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
