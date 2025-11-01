Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Tata Consultancy Services reicht von ₹483K pro year für C1Y bis ₹2.27M pro year für SP1. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹684K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Consultancy Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1Y
₹483K
₹480K
₹2.7K
₹0
C1
₹554K
₹551K
₹2.7K
₹0
C2
₹1.07M
₹1.07M
₹0
₹0
C3A
₹1.48M
₹1.47M
₹0
₹6.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Tata Consultancy Services unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen