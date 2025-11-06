Unternehmensverzeichnis
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Projektmanager Gehälter in United States

Die Projektmanager-Vergütung in United States bei Tata Consultancy Services reicht von $99.6K pro year für C3A bis $111K pro year für C4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $104K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Consultancy Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1Y
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3A
$99.6K
$98.8K
$0
$800
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Tata Consultancy Services unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Projektmanager bei Tata Consultancy Services in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $125,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Tata Consultancy Services für die Position Projektmanager in United States beträgt $102,000.

