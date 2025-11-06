Die Projektmanager-Vergütung in Canada bei Tata Consultancy Services reicht von CA$117K pro year für C3A bis CA$110K pro year für C3B. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$117K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Consultancy Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1Y
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C3A
CA$117K
CA$114K
CA$0
CA$2.9K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Tata Consultancy Services unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)