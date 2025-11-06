Die Unternehmensanalyst-Vergütung in Greater Toronto Area bei Tata Consultancy Services reicht von CA$92K pro year für C2 bis CA$114K pro year für C3B. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area beläuft sich auf CA$96.4K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tata Consultancy Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C2
CA$92K
CA$89.4K
CA$0
CA$2.5K
C3A
CA$102K
CA$101K
CA$0
CA$1.7K
C3B
CA$114K
CA$114K
CA$0
CA$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Tata Consultancy Services unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)