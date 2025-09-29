Unternehmensverzeichnis
Syfe
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Syfe Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Syfe beläuft sich auf ₹3.13M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Syfes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Syfe
Software Development Engineer 2
Gurgaon, HR, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹3.13M
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
₹2.95M
Stock (/yr)
₹102K
Bonus
₹76.3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Syfe?

₹13.94M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Syfe in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹6,021,393. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Syfe für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹3,002,863.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Syfe gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • Facebook
  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen