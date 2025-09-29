Unternehmensverzeichnis
Swiss Re
Das mittlere Investmentbanker-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Swiss Re beläuft sich auf $230K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Swiss Res Gesamtvergütungspakete an.

Median-Paket
company icon
Swiss Re
Investment Banker
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$230K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$75K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Swiss Re?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Investmentbanker bei Swiss Re in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $750,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Swiss Re für die Position Investmentbanker in United States beträgt $220,000.

