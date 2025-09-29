Unternehmensverzeichnis
Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Swift Navigation beläuft sich auf $140K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Swift Navigations Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Swift Navigation
Senior Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$140K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Swift Navigation?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Swift Navigation in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $174,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swift Navigation for the Software-Ingenieur role in United States is $135,000.

Weitere Ressourcen